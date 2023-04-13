Infosys Q4 consolidated net profit rises 7.8% year-on-year to 6,128 crore

Technology giant Infosys on Thursday said its fourthn quarter net profit rose to 7.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,128 crore. In its regulatory filing, the company said its revenue growth forecast is at 4-7 per cent for the financial year 2023-2024.

Infosys March quarter consolidated net profit rises 7.8 pc year-on-year to ₹ 6,128 crore: Regulatory filing.(REUTERS)

The company said its March quarter consolidated revenue up by 16 per cent year-on-year at ₹37,441 crore. The Bengaluru-based company sees FY24 operating margin in the range of 20% to 22%.

The results were below street estimates.

Infosys, during Q3 earnings announcement in January this year, had raised FY23 revenue guidance to 16-16.5 per cent against the previously projected band of 15-16 per cent.

For the full year FY23, the net profit was up 9 per cent on year at ₹24,095 crore, while revenue was 20.7 per cent higher at ₹146,767 crore.

"As the environment has changed, we see strong interest from our clients for efficiency, cost and consolidation opportunities, resulting in a strong large deal pipeline," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said in a statement.This comes a day after Infosys' rival TCS released its fourth quarter results. The company said it reported a 14.8 per cent growth in next income to ₹11,392 crore. The company said its revenue rose 16.9 per cent to ₹59,162 crore in the March 2023 quarter from ₹50,591 crore a year ago.(With PTI inputs)

