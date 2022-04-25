Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Infra firm RITES awarded for excellence in cost management
business

Infra firm RITES awarded for excellence in cost management

The award, presented by ICAI, recognised the efficient and innovative cost management techniques adopted by RITES Ltd.
Union minister Piyush Goyal presents the trophy to RITES representatives in Delhi.
Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

RITES Ltd., a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, has been conferred the first position under the ‘consulting category’ at the 17th National Awards for Excellence in Cost Management 2019.

Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal presented the trophy to representatives from RITES at an event in New Delhi last week.

The award, presented by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), a premier cost and management accounting body of the country, recognised the efficient and innovative cost management techniques adopted by RITES Ltd.

BP Nayak, director (finance), RITES Ltd., said, “Cost efficiency, along with resource management, is one of the core strategies of RITES and this award is testimony to it. I congratulate RITES team for being agile and innovative towards the ever-changing business needs.”

Through this award, the ICAI continues to promote, recognise, and reward pioneer efforts of the corporates in cost management.

Topics
rites ltd.
