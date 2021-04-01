InMobi gears up for a US listing

India’s first startup unicorn, InMobi Pte. Ltd, is gearing up for its public market debut in the US as early as the last quarter of calendar year 2021 at a valuation of about $16 billion, according to two people aware of the discussions.

InMobi Group’s mobile advertising technology entity aims to raise between $800 million and $1.2 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) and may look at Nasdaq for its listing, said one of the persons mentioned above.

InMobi’s listing plan comes at a time when adtech companies such as Pubmatic Inc. have made successful debuts in the US public market.

InMobi’s Singapore-based mobile advertising arm has already had early stage talks with investment bankers and expects to get necessary approvals from its board of directors in the next two weeks.

Post this, it will head to the US SEC and undertake required approvals to begin the process.