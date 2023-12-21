INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: Shares to be listed on BSE, NSE today
INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: The IPO was open between December 14 and 18, and got subscribed 61.28 times
INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Inox India, a maker of cryogenic tanks, will be listed on the stock exchanges – BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) on Thursday.
The IPO was open for subscription from December 14-18, and got subscribed 61.28 times during this period. Now, as per market observers, the share listing expected to be at a ‘huge premium.’
Through the public issue, the company intended to raise ₹1459.32 crore, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) for the sale of 2.21 crore equity shares. The price band, meanwhile, was ₹627-660 per share.
- Dec 21, 2023 09:21 AM IST
INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: How to check share allotment status?
The allotment of shares of the public issue was finalised on December 19, a day after the IPO's closing.
Here's how to check the allotment status.
INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: INOX India IPO subscription details
Among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), it was booked 147.80 times; 53.20 times in the non-institutional investors' (NIIs) category, and 15.30 times in the retail category.Dec 21, 2023 08:33 AM IST
INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: Listing today, price estimated to be ₹1140 apiece
As per Mint, the INOX India IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹480; i.e., the company's shares are trading higher by ₹480 than their issue price in the grey market.
Accordingly, the listing price is estimated to be ₹1,140 apiece, a 72.73% premium to the issue price.Share this articleTopics
