INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: Shares to be listed on BSE, NSE today

INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Inox India, a maker of cryogenic tanks, will be listed on the stock exchanges – BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) on Thursday. The INOX India IPO was worth ₹ 1459.32 crore (Representational Image)(Representative Photo)

The IPO was open for subscription from December 14-18, and got subscribed 61.28 times during this period. Now, as per market observers, the share listing expected to be at a ‘huge premium.’

Through the public issue, the company intended to raise ₹1459.32 crore, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) for the sale of 2.21 crore equity shares. The price band, meanwhile, was ₹627-660 per share.