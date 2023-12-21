close_game
News / Business / INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: Shares to be listed on BSE, NSE today
Live

INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: Shares to be listed on BSE, NSE today

Dec 21, 2023 09:22 AM IST
INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: The IPO was open between December 14 and 18, and got subscribed 61.28 times

INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Inox India, a maker of cryogenic tanks, will be listed on the stock exchanges – BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) on Thursday.

The INOX India IPO was worth 1459.32 crore (Representational Image)(Representative Photo)

The IPO was open for subscription from December 14-18, and got subscribed 61.28 times during this period. Now, as per market observers, the share listing expected to be at a ‘huge premium.’

Through the public issue, the company intended to raise 1459.32 crore, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) for the sale of 2.21 crore equity shares. The price band, meanwhile, was 627-660 per share.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 21, 2023 09:21 AM IST

    INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: How to check share allotment status?

    The allotment of shares of the public issue was finalised on December 19, a day after the IPO's closing.

    Here's how to check the allotment status.

  • Dec 21, 2023 08:54 AM IST

    INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: INOX India IPO subscription details

    Among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), it was booked 147.80 times; 53.20 times in the non-institutional investors' (NIIs) category, and 15.30 times in the retail category.

  • Dec 21, 2023 08:33 AM IST

    INOX India IPO listing Live Updates: Listing today, price estimated to be 1140 apiece

    As per Mint, the INOX India IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 480; i.e., the company's shares are trading higher by 480 than their issue price in the grey market.

    Accordingly, the listing price is estimated to be 1,140 apiece, a 72.73% premium to the issue price.

Topics
initial public offering
