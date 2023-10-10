IPG Mediabrands India unveils inaugural ‘Media Responsibility Index’

IPG Mediabrands, the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group, unveiled on Tuesday its inaugural Media Responsibility Index (MRI) in India. It marks a significant milestone in India's media landscape by championing responsible media practices, the company said in a statement.

The Media Responsibility Index has been compiled by IPG Mediabrands and its intelligence arm, MAGNA

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This MRI has been compiled by IPG Mediabrands and its intelligence arm, MAGNA and aims to elevate awareness and set a higher industry standard for safety in advertising for both brands and consumers. It serves as a guiding resource for marketers, allowing them to prioritize brand and consumer safety in their investment decisions across diverse media platforms, the statement added.

“The MRI India is a testament to our commitment to responsible media practices in India. Our MRI report propels responsible media practices to the forefront of India's media landscape, providing brands and marketers with essential tools to navigate the media terrain conscientiously. It reaffirms our dedication to ethical advertising, safety, and shared responsibility in media”, Hema Malik, Chief Investment Officer, IPG Mediabrands India, said.“While we take pride in Indian media companies leading in Safety and corporate responsibility, the MRI also underscores the imperative for Digital Platforms to elevate their efforts in Data Ethics. It highlights that while Indian media excels in several areas, there's room to advance Sustainability and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, further progressing responsible media practices in our country”, Malik added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Media Responsibility Index India evaluates media platforms across four crucial environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aligned priorities: Safety, Inclusivity, Sustainability, and Data Ethics. This comprehensive approach equips brands to make discerning investment decisions, with consideration for brand and consumer safety in media strategies. The survey encompasses an extensive questionnaire containing over 200 questions, covering key principles such as promote respect, children’s wellbeing, misinformation, and data collection & use, providing a deep-dive analysis of each platform’s performance within these domains, the statement added.

The response from media platforms is a weighted index of all 10 principles across four priorities: Safety, Inclusivity, Sustainability and Data Ethics. The index reflects the platforms’ position in the priority areas. Broadcast platforms surveyed cover close to 70% of Television Adex in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the report, here are the key findings with respect to the Indian media landscape:

The report said that both broadcast and digital platforms exhibit consistency in safety with robust processes aligned with industry ethics and standards.

2. Foundational sustainability efforts are needed from broadcast platforms through measuring emissions, ESG frameworks and making public commitments on Net Zero goals. Digital is a mixed bag, some platforms have plans to improve energy efficiency and mitigate greenwashing, the MRI report added.

3. DE&I efforts need to be stepped up in broadcast and digital. Significant opportunity exists in enhanced measurement and statistical validation.

4. Digital platforms are encouraged to bolster efforts in data ethics, in alignment with the Digital Personal Data Protection regulation, the report stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harrison Boys, Director, Standards & Investment Product, IPG Mediabrands APAC, said, “MRI India heralds a new era in media responsibility. It underscores the importance of putting safety, inclusivity, sustainability, and data ethics at the forefront of media strategies. Notably, the MRI showcases how Indian broadcasters excel in Safety, setting industry benchmarks".“Furthermore, India's substantial commitment to CSR projects mandated by the CSR Law aligns perfectly with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, demonstrating a unique opportunity for responsible media practices on a global scale. It is noted, however, that there is a significant opportunity in Sustainability, as well as ensuring Data Ethics practices are class leading in recognition of the regulation”, Boys added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON