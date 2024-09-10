iPhone 16 launch: These Apple products have been discontinued this year

Apple unveiled four new models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, at its ‘It’s Glowtime' event, while discontinuing older models.
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come at the same starting price of ₹79,900 and ₹89,900. The 256GB version of the iPhone 16 is priced at ₹89,900 and 512GB version is priced at ₹1,09,900. iPhone 16 Plus is priced at ₹99,900 for the 256GB variant and ₹1,19,900 for the 512GB variant.
iPhone 16 Pro 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹1,29,900 while the 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at ₹1,49,900 and ₹1,69,900. iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,64,900 for the 512GB storage option and ₹1,84,900 for the 1TB storage option.