Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
iPhone 16 launch: These Apple products have been discontinued this year

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 10, 2024 01:45 PM IST

Apple unveiled four new models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, at its ‘It’s Glowtime' event, while discontinuing older models.

Apple introduced four new iPhone models- iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max- at the company's ‘It’s Glowtime' event. Following this, the company pulled the plug on some old models and announced a massive price drop on some other older models.

The new iPhone 16 is displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California. (AP)
The new iPhone 16 is displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California. (AP)

Apple products discontinued after iPhone 16 launch

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are no longer being offered by Apple. The iPhone 13, which made its debut back in 2021, has also been dropped.

Apple iPhones which have become cheaper

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have received a 10,000 price cut from their current listing price, as per Apple.

iPhone 16 series India price

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come at the same starting price of 79,900 and 89,900. The 256GB version of the iPhone 16 is priced at 89,900 and 512GB version is priced at 1,09,900. iPhone 16 Plus is priced at 99,900 for the 256GB variant and 1,19,900 for the 512GB variant.

iPhone 16 Pro 256GB storage variant is priced at 1,29,900 while the 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at 1,49,900 and 1,69,900. iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at 1,64,900 for the 512GB storage option and 1,84,900 for the 1TB storage option.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On