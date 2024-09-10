 Apple iPhones to get iOS 18 next week: Full list of supported devices - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
Apple iPhones to get iOS 18 next week: Full list of supported devices

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 10, 2024 12:09 PM IST

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series alongside iOS 18, featuring customization options and Apple Intelligence with AI tools.

Apple unveiled iPhone 16 series, marking the official launch of iOS 18 which brings a range of new features, including customisation options and Apple Intelligence which an AI-driven upgrade that introduces tools like a ChatGPT-powered Siri, image generation and content editing capabilities.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US. iOS 18 will be available on September 16 for over 25 iPhone models, including iPhone SE (2nd generation).(Bloomberg)
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US. iOS 18 will be available on September 16 for over 25 iPhone models, including iPhone SE (2nd generation).(Bloomberg)

When will iOS 18 be available for Apple users?

The first iteration of the iOS 18 will be rolled out on September 16.

Is your iPhone compatible with iOS 18?

iOS 18 is available for over 25 different iPhone models, starting from the latest iPhone 16 series down to older models like the iPhone SE (2nd generation). iPhones that can run iOS 18 are:

1. iPhone 16 series (all models)

2. iPhone 15 series (all models)

3. iPhone 14 series (all models)

4. iPhone 13 series (including mini, Pro, Pro Max)

5. iPhone 12 series (including mini, Pro, Pro Max)

6. iPhone 11 series (Pro, Pro Max)

7. iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

8. iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

Can you use AI-powered tools through Apple Intelligence?

Apple’s AI-powered tools will be supported by the following phones:

1. iPhone 16 series (all models)

2. iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

How to prepare your iPhone for the iOS 18 update?

1. Charge your phone to avoid interruptions during the update.

2. Connect to Wi-Fi to download the update.

3. Free up storage.

4. Back up your data via iCloud or your computer before a major update.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
