Apple iPhones to get iOS 18 next week: Full list of supported devices
Apple launched the iPhone 16 series alongside iOS 18, featuring customization options and Apple Intelligence with AI tools.
Apple unveiled iPhone 16 series, marking the official launch of iOS 18 which brings a range of new features, including customisation options and Apple Intelligence which an AI-driven upgrade that introduces tools like a ChatGPT-powered Siri, image generation and content editing capabilities.
When will iOS 18 be available for Apple users?
The first iteration of the iOS 18 will be rolled out on September 16.
Is your iPhone compatible with iOS 18?
iOS 18 is available for over 25 different iPhone models, starting from the latest iPhone 16 series down to older models like the iPhone SE (2nd generation). iPhones that can run iOS 18 are:
1. iPhone 16 series (all models)
2. iPhone 15 series (all models)
3. iPhone 14 series (all models)
4. iPhone 13 series (including mini, Pro, Pro Max)
5. iPhone 12 series (including mini, Pro, Pro Max)
6. iPhone 11 series (Pro, Pro Max)
7. iPhone XS, XS Max, XR
8. iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)
Can you use AI-powered tools through Apple Intelligence?
Apple’s AI-powered tools will be supported by the following phones:
1. iPhone 16 series (all models)
2. iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
How to prepare your iPhone for the iOS 18 update?
1. Charge your phone to avoid interruptions during the update.
2. Connect to Wi-Fi to download the update.
3. Free up storage.
4. Back up your data via iCloud or your computer before a major update.