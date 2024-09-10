 Massive festive offer: Tata Tiago, Punch, Nexon cheaper by up to ₹3 lakh till this date - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Massive festive offer: Tata Tiago, Punch, Nexon cheaper by up to 3 lakh till this date

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 10, 2024 01:05 PM IST

Tata Motors has slashed prices of its electric vehicles, with reductions up to ₹3 lakh on models like Tiago and Nexon.

Tata Motors announced massive cuts in the price of its electric vehicles’ portfolio. The company reduced the price of Tata Tiago by 40,000, Tata Punch by up to 1.2 lakh and Tata Nexon by up to 3 lakh.

Tata Motors price cut: Special festive offers, including exchange benefits, are available until October 31, 2024, making it an opportune time for customers to purchase Tata vehicles.
Tata Motors price cut: Special festive offers, including exchange benefits, are available until October 31, 2024, making it an opportune time for customers to purchase Tata vehicles.

Read more: Narayana Murthy on why TV was banned for his children: 'My wife's logic was…'

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, expressed confidence that customers would take advantage of this unique opportunity to own a Tata vehicle.

"As the festive season begins, we are excited to present a wide range of attractive offers for our valued customers. With total benefits of up to 2.05 lakh on ICE vehicles, this year’s festive celebration includes significant price reductions along with exchange and cash benefits. It’s the perfect time to embrace new beginnings. We are confident that our customers will seize this exceptional opportunity to bring home a Tata car, known for its safety and design, and make this festive season truly memorable," he said.

Read more: Australia plans social media minimum age limit: ‘Kids should be off devices'

Till what time will these discounts be available?

These special festive offers will be available for a limited time, ending on October 31, 2024, across all petrol, diesel and CNG models, the company said.

What are the starting prices after Tata Motors' price cut?

Tiago: 4.99 lakh

Altroz: 6.49 lakh

Nexon: 7.99 lakh

Harrier: 14.99 lakh

Safari: 15.49 lakh

Read more: Apple iPhones to get iOS 18 next week: Full list of supported devices

Moreover, Tata Motors announced that consumers could benefit from exchange offers of up to 45,000, available at dealerships.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On