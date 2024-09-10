Massive festive offer: Tata Tiago, Punch, Nexon cheaper by up to 3 lakh till this date

Tata Motors announced massive cuts in the price of its electric vehicles’ portfolio. The company reduced the price of Tata Tiago by ₹40,000, Tata Punch by up to ₹1.2 lakh and Tata Nexon by up to ₹3 lakh. Tata Motors price cut: Special festive offers, including exchange benefits, are available until October 31, 2024, making it an opportune time for customers to purchase Tata vehicles.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, expressed confidence that customers would take advantage of this unique opportunity to own a Tata vehicle.

"As the festive season begins, we are excited to present a wide range of attractive offers for our valued customers. With total benefits of up to ₹2.05 lakh on ICE vehicles, this year’s festive celebration includes significant price reductions along with exchange and cash benefits. It’s the perfect time to embrace new beginnings. We are confident that our customers will seize this exceptional opportunity to bring home a Tata car, known for its safety and design, and make this festive season truly memorable," he said.

Till what time will these discounts be available?

These special festive offers will be available for a limited time, ending on October 31, 2024, across all petrol, diesel and CNG models, the company said.

What are the starting prices after Tata Motors' price cut?

Tiago: ₹4.99 lakh

Altroz: ₹6.49 lakh

Nexon: ₹7.99 lakh

Harrier: ₹14.99 lakh

Safari: ₹15.49 lakh

Moreover, Tata Motors announced that consumers could benefit from exchange offers of up to ₹45,000, available at dealerships.