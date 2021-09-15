iPhone prices: 10 models below ₹1 lakh, 4 of them under ₹60,000
Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini on Tuesday, expanding 5G connectivity and showing off faster chips and sharper cameras without raising the phone's price.
The Cupertino-based company's annual event was keenly watched as users and software developers expected major upgrades to the product. Though Apple did not announce any blockbuster features or products, but analysts expect customers hanging onto older models like the iPhone X will be eager to upgrade.
In the United States, participating wireless carriers are offering incentives ahead of the year-end holiday season to encourage trade-ins.
The company has been launching multiple models of the iPhone to give users more options to choose from, thereby helping in its overall sales.
Here is a look at prices of some popular iPhone models.
iPhone X series
|iPhone XS
|₹59,999
|iPhone XS Max
|₹69,586
|iPhone XR
|₹42,999
iPhone 11 series
|iPhone 11
|₹56,900
|iPhone 11 Pro
|₹79,999
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|₹94,900
iPhone 12 series
|iPhone 12 Mini
|₹59,990
|iPhone 12
|₹78,950
|iPhone 12 Pro
|₹1,06,900
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|₹1,15,900
iPhone 13 series
|iPhone 13 Mini
|₹69,900
|iPhone 13
|₹79,900
|iPhone 13 Pro
|₹1,19,900
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|₹1,29,900
Though iPhone 13 is not available in stores yet, but Apple has released its prices on its website. The iPhone is Apple's most important product, but Apple has rolled out a web of service and other products that are seen as locking customers into a system they enjoy - and would find expensive to leave.