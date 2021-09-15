iPhone prices: 10 models below 1 lakh, 4 of them under 60,000

Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini on Tuesday, expanding 5G connectivity and showing off faster chips and sharper cameras without raising the phone's price.

The Cupertino-based company's annual event was keenly watched as users and software developers expected major upgrades to the product. Though Apple did not announce any blockbuster features or products, but analysts expect customers hanging onto older models like the iPhone X will be eager to upgrade.

In the United States, participating wireless carriers are offering incentives ahead of the year-end holiday season to encourage trade-ins.

The company has been launching multiple models of the iPhone to give users more options to choose from, thereby helping in its overall sales.

Here is a look at prices of some popular iPhone models.

iPhone X series

iPhone XS ₹ 59,999 iPhone XS Max ₹ 69,586 iPhone XR ₹ 42,999

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 11 ₹ 56,900 iPhone 11 Pro ₹ 79,999 iPhone 11 Pro Max ₹ 94,900

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 12 Mini ₹ 59,990 iPhone 12 ₹ 78,950 iPhone 12 Pro ₹ 1,06,900 iPhone 12 Pro Max ₹ 1,15,900

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 13 Mini ₹ 69,900 iPhone 13 ₹ 79,900 iPhone 13 Pro ₹ 1,19,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max ₹ 1,29,900

Though iPhone 13 is not available in stores yet, but Apple has released its prices on its website. The iPhone is Apple's most important product, but Apple has rolled out a web of service and other products that are seen as locking customers into a system they enjoy - and would find expensive to leave.