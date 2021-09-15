Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / iPhone prices: 10 models below 1 lakh, 4 of them under 60,000
business

iPhone prices: 10 models below 1 lakh, 4 of them under 60,000

The company has been launching multiple models of the iPhone to give users more options to choose from. Though the iPhone is Apple's most important product, has rolled out a web of service and other products that are seen as locking customers into a system they enjoy.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils the new iPhone 13 during a special event in California on Tuesday.(AFP Photo)

Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini on Tuesday, expanding 5G connectivity and showing off faster chips and sharper cameras without raising the phone's price.

The Cupertino-based company's annual event was keenly watched as users and software developers expected major upgrades to the product. Though Apple did not announce any blockbuster features or products, but analysts expect customers hanging onto older models like the iPhone X will be eager to upgrade.

In the United States, participating wireless carriers are offering incentives ahead of the year-end holiday season to encourage trade-ins.

The company has been launching multiple models of the iPhone to give users more options to choose from, thereby helping in its overall sales.

Here is a look at prices of some popular iPhone models.

iPhone X series

iPhone XS 59,999
iPhone XS Max 69,586
iPhone XR 42,999
RELATED STORIES

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 11 56,900
iPhone 11 Pro 79,999
iPhone 11 Pro Max 94,900

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 12 Mini 59,990
iPhone 12 78,950
iPhone 12 Pro 1,06,900
iPhone 12 Pro Max 1,15,900

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 13 Mini 69,900
iPhone 13 79,900
iPhone 13 Pro 1,19,900
iPhone 13 Pro Max 1,29,900

Though iPhone 13 is not available in stores yet, but Apple has released its prices on its website. The iPhone is Apple's most important product, but Apple has rolled out a web of service and other products that are seen as locking customers into a system they enjoy - and would find expensive to leave.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apple inc. apple iphones
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Zero click' hack: All you need to know about Pegasus flaw in iPhones

Microsoft unveils share buyback of up to $60 billion

WPI inflation sees marginal uptick due to rise in prices

Zee shares surge on hopes of takeover, board overhaul
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP