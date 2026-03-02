Iran war: Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery shut down after drone strike

Saudi Aramco has shut down its Ras Tanura refinery as a precautionary measure after it was hit by a drone but the situation was under control. Prices of Brent crude oil surged to $80/barrel on the news. The logo of Saudi Aramco. (REUTERS)

The refinery, among the largest in Saudi Arabia, can process 550,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The plant located on the Persian Gulf was shut down earlier Monday as a precaution as Saudi Aramco assessed damage, Bloomberg News reported citing people aware of the matter.

A blaze at the site was under control, they said.

Aramco’s media office did not have an immediate comment to offer.

On Monday, crude oil prices rose sharply as an escalating Iran war disrupted the global energy supply chains. The Strait of Hormuz — which carries a fifth of the world's oil supply on a daily basis — was virtually choked after at least three oil tankers in the waterway fell prey to drone attacks. While pipelines operated by Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. exist, traders are now betting that crude oil flows will slow to a trickle, if not halt altogether.

West Texas Intermediate, the light, sweet crude oil produced in the United States, was selling for $72.79 a barrel early Monday, up 8.6% from its trading price of about $67 on Friday, according to data from CME group.

A barrel of Brent crude—the international standard—was trading at $79.41 per barrel early Monday, according to FactSet, up 9% from its trading price of $72.87 on Friday, at the time a seven-month high.

Higher global energy prices mean consumers will pay more for gasoline at the pump and have to shell out more for groceries and other goods at a time when many are already feeling the impacts of elevated inflation.