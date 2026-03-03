Is stock market open today? Know Sensex, Nifty March 3 trading schedule

Indian stock markets: Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are closed today, March 3, 2026, on account of Holi celebration. No trading activity, including equities, derivatives and currency, will be carried out today due to the exchange-declared holiday for Holi. Stock Market Holi Holiday Today: Know NSE and BSE open on March 3 or not - check here (Bloomberg)

The market will again reopen on March 4, 2026 from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm.

On March 2, the BSE Sensex closed at 80,238.85, declining by 1.29% against the previous trading session. Similarly, NSE closed at 24,865.70, down 1.24% from the previous trading session.

This year, BSE and NSE will be closed on these dates. Check the list below.