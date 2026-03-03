Edit Profile
    Is stock market open today? Know Sensex, Nifty March 3 trading schedule

    Is stock market open: National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed today, March 3 due to Holi celebration. 

    Published on: Mar 03, 2026 10:39 AM IST
    By HT News Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Indian stock markets: Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are closed today, March 3, 2026, on account of Holi celebration. No trading activity, including equities, derivatives and currency, will be carried out today due to the exchange-declared holiday for Holi.

    Stock Market Holi Holiday Today: Know NSE and BSE open on March 3 or not - check here (Bloomberg)
    The market will again reopen on March 4, 2026 from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm.

    On March 2, the BSE Sensex closed at 80,238.85, declining by 1.29% against the previous trading session. Similarly, NSE closed at 24,865.70, down 1.24% from the previous trading session.

    This year, BSE and NSE will be closed on these dates. Check the list below.

    Occasion Dates
    Shri Ram Navami March 26
    Shri Mahavir Jayanti March 31
    Good FridayApril 3
    Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14
    Maharashtra DayMay 1
    Bakri ID May 28
    Muharram June 26
    Ganesh Chaturthi September 14
    Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 2

    Apart from these, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, MCX will resume the trading from 5 pm to 11.55 pm. National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will remain closed for the entire day on March 3, 2026.

      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

