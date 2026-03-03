Is stock market open today? Know Sensex, Nifty March 3 trading schedule
Is stock market open: National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed today, March 3 due to Holi celebration.
Indian stock markets: Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are closed today, March 3, 2026, on account of Holi celebration. No trading activity, including equities, derivatives and currency, will be carried out today due to the exchange-declared holiday for Holi.
The market will again reopen on March 4, 2026 from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm.
On March 2, the BSE Sensex closed at 80,238.85, declining by 1.29% against the previous trading session. Similarly, NSE closed at 24,865.70, down 1.24% from the previous trading session.
This year, BSE and NSE will be closed on these dates. Check the list below.
|Occasion
|Dates
|Shri Ram Navami
|March 26
|Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|March 31
|Good Friday
|April 3
|Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14
|Maharashtra Day
|May 1
|Bakri ID
|May 28
|Muharram
|June 26
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 14
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 2
Apart from these, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, MCX will resume the trading from 5 pm to 11.55 pm. National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will remain closed for the entire day on March 3, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More