Is there a deadline for LPG eKYC compliance? Hardeep Singh Puri clarifies

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri said that there is no deadline for complying with eKYC authentication process for LPG cylinders. The clarification came in response to a letter by VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly in which the latter noted that the eKYC authentication process has caused inconvenience to regular LPG holders. Hardeep Singh Puri said that Oil Marketing Companies have been implementing eKYC Aadhaar authentication for LPG customers to eliminate bogus accounts.

Hardeep Singh Puri said that Oil Marketing Companies have been implementing eKYC Aadhaar authentication for LPG customers to eliminate bogus accounts and stop fraudulent booking of commercial cylinders. He said that the process has been in place for over eight months and is aimed at ensuring that only genuine consumers receive LPG services.

Hardeep Singh Puri said, “In this process, the LPG Delivery Personnel while delivering LPG Cylinders to Customer verifies credentials. Delivery personnel using their mobile phone captures the Aadhaar credentials of the customer through an app. Customer receives an OTP which is used to complete the process. Customers can also approach distributor showroom at their convenience."

Customers can also install OMC Apps and complete the e KYC on their own, he said.

“There is no deadline for this activity either by Oil Marketing Companies or the Central Government. It is also clarified by OMCs that there are no "Mustering" of customers at Showrooms of LPG distributorships,” Hardeep Singh Puri said, adding, “Further, Oil companies are also issuing a clarification to press in this matter for assuring the customers and ensuring that there is no hardship or inconvenience to any genuine consumer."