HDFC Bank scheduled downtime on July 13: Which services you can, cannot use this Saturday
HDFC Bank downtime on July 13: The scheduled downtime is on Saturday and will begin from 3:00am and end at 4.30pm on the same day.
HDFC Bank is conducting a system upgrade on July 13 aimed at enhancing customers' banking experience by improving performance speed, it said. The scheduled downtime is on Saturday and will begin from 3:00am and end at 4.30pm on the same day.
HDFC Bank said, “To minimise disruption, HDFC Bank advises customers to withdraw sufficient funds before 7:30 PM on Friday, 12th July 2024, and to plan all fund transfers in advance. The upgrade is scheduled from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM on 13th July 2024, during a bank holiday to reduce inconvenience. For further details and updates, please visit the HDFC Bank website or contact customer service.”
Read more: Why Maruti Suzuki shares gained almost 5% today: Should you buy?
Here's a list of services that you can and cannot use during the HDFC scheduled downtime:
UPI: You can use following UPI services from 3:45am to 9:30am and 12:45pm onwards- Send and receive money, merchant payment (QR or online), balance enquiry and set or change pin.
Read more: Budget 2024: These are 7 demands by government employees' union for Centre
ATM services: You can use ATM services from 3:00am to 3:45am and 9:30am to 12:45pm. These include- Cash withdrawal (with restricted limits mentioned below), balance enquiry, cheque book/statement request, set pin/change pin, mobile number update and SMS registration.
Which services will not be available during HDFC scheduled downtime?
Cash deposit, fund transfer, mini statement, enquiry/Billpay services and cardless cash withdrawal will not be available during HDFC scheduled downtime.
Read more: This is world's most affordable country for immigrants in 2024: India in top 10
NetBanking and MobileBanking: These will be available during the system upgrade.
Fund transfer: All fund transfer modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers, will also be unavailable throughout the upgrade period.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.