HDFC Bank scheduled downtime on July 13: Which services you can, cannot use this Saturday

HDFC Bank is conducting a system upgrade on July 13 aimed at enhancing customers' banking experience by improving performance speed, it said. The scheduled downtime is on Saturday and will begin from 3:00am and end at 4.30pm on the same day. HDFC Bank downtime on July 13: The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai. (Reuters)

HDFC Bank said, “To minimise disruption, HDFC Bank advises customers to withdraw sufficient funds before 7:30 PM on Friday, 12th July 2024, and to plan all fund transfers in advance. The upgrade is scheduled from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM on 13th July 2024, during a bank holiday to reduce inconvenience. For further details and updates, please visit the HDFC Bank website or contact customer service.”

Here's a list of services that you can and cannot use during the HDFC scheduled downtime:

UPI: You can use following UPI services from 3:45am to 9:30am and 12:45pm onwards- Send and receive money, merchant payment (QR or online), balance enquiry and set or change pin.

ATM services: You can use ATM services from 3:00am to 3:45am and 9:30am to 12:45pm. These include- Cash withdrawal (with restricted limits mentioned below), balance enquiry, cheque book/statement request, set pin/change pin, mobile number update and SMS registration.

Which services will not be available during HDFC scheduled downtime?

Cash deposit, fund transfer, mini statement, enquiry/Billpay services and cardless cash withdrawal will not be available during HDFC scheduled downtime.

NetBanking and MobileBanking: These will be available during the system upgrade.

Fund transfer: All fund transfer modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers, will also be unavailable throughout the upgrade period.