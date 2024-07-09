Budget 2024: These are 7 demands by government employees' union for Centre

The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers sent a proposal to the Centre with seven demands ahead of the Union Budget 2024. The union demanded the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, restoration of the OPS, release of the 18-month dearness allowance and relief which was frozen during the Covid-19 pandemic to employees and pensioners among other things, in a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary, News18 reported. Budget 2024: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi.

The demands were drafted in a meeting held in New Delhi and were also shared by the union on their official website. The demands by the union include:

Restoring commuted portion of the pension after 12 years instead of the current 15. Removal of the 5 per cent cap on compassionate appointments which permits the appointment of dependent family members of government employees who have died in service or retired on medical grounds before completing their tenure. Filling up the vacancies in government departments and a prohibition on ‘outsourcing’. Read more: Jobs, rural India likely to be focus of union budget 2024: Goldman Sachs Recognition to associations and federations which are pending and de-recognition of unions such as the Postal Group C union. Regularise casual, contractual labourers and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) employees.

This comes as representatives from various industry bodies have met with the finance ministry to submit their recommendations and demands ahead of the upcoming budget presentation. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23.