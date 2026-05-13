Is your money ready for life’s big moments?

For nearly 15 years, Rohit Mehra (name changed), a 43-year-old marketing professional in Pune, believed he was doing well with money. He had a stable job, avoided unnecessary loans, paid his bills on time, and saved regularly. Every raise made him feel more secure. Smart financial planning can turn future worries into confidence

But one evening, while planning for his son’s higher education, Rohit looked at his bank balance and felt a strange discomfort. The money was there, but the confidence was missing. The future looked more expensive than his savings made him feel prepared for.

That was when he realized the hard truth: his salary had grown for years, but his money had not grown with the same intent.

The comfort trap of savings Rohit’s story is familiar to many Indian families. We are taught to study hard, find a stable job, avoid risk, and save as much as possible. For households that have seen uncertainty, money in the bank feels like safety, dignity, and control.

A growing bank balance gives comfort. It makes you feel disciplined and responsible. But savings alone may not be enough to build wealth or meet big life goals.

A savings account is important for emergencies and easy access, but it is not designed to keep pace with rising education costs, medical bills, lifestyle expenses, and retirement needs. Over time, inflation quietly reduces the value of idle money. The balance may look stable, but its buying power may not be.

Rohit had saved carefully, but he had not invested with a clear plan. That was the gap.

When a family goal becomes a wake-up call The turning point came when Rohit estimated the cost of their son’s higher education. Tuition was only one part of it. Once they added living expenses, travel, insurance, gadgets, and other costs, the total came out far higher than expected.

Rohit was not worried because he had been careless. He was worried because he had been careful and still felt underprepared. He had earned steadily, spent sensibly, and saved regularly. Yet an important family goal still felt stressful.

The reason was simple. He had saved money, but he had not assigned it to specific goals. Emergency funds, education money, retirement savings, and general surplus were all pooled together. But life does not need money all at once. It needs different amounts at different times.

Every rupee needs a role A financial planner helped Rohit separate his money by purpose.

Money for emergencies had to remain liquid and accessible. This was not meant to chase returns, but to protect the family during job loss, medical needs, or sudden expenses. This is where fixed deposits fit in.

Money for retirement needs long-term growth. Since retirement was still decades away, options such as equity mutual funds or index funds could help build wealth gradually. His financial planner advised him to explore equity mutual funds to benefit from the long-term growth as his retirement was 15 plus years away.

Money for his son’s education needed a different approach, as he needed money in three years. The short tenure made market risk uncomfortable. At the same time, leaving it idle in a savings account would not help enough. This is where Rohit was advised to explore bonds as they come with a fixed maturity and provide regular payouts.

This was the missing piece in Rohit’s plan: an option that offered fixed maturity and guaranteed payouts while not being shielded from market volatility.

Why bonds become relevant Rohit began learning about government bonds and listed corporate bonds through online bond platforms such as Jiraaf. Until then, he had assumed bonds were complicated or meant mainly for large investors. He soon realized they could play a practical role in a family’s financial plan.

Listed corporate bonds usually come with defined coupon payments and a fixed maturity period. This helps investors understand the expected income pattern, timeline, and payout structure before investing. For goals such as education, home renovation, or building a second income stream, this visibility can be useful.

Investment-grade corporate bonds in India can offer returns of around 8% to 14% per annum, depending on the issuer, tenure, credit rating, and risk profile. For Rohit, the appeal was not just the return, but the ability to match an investment to a goal.

For someone used to depending only on salary, this was an important shift. He began to see that money, when planned well, could also generate regular cash flows and support the household.

Risk exists everywhere Rohit’s planner also made one point clear: no investment is completely risk-free.

Equities can build long-term wealth, but they can be volatile in the short term. Real estate may feel stable, but it needs large capital, can be difficult to sell quickly, and may not always offer liquidity when required. Precious metals such as gold and silver can help during uncertain times, but their prices also move with global cues, currency changes, and investor sentiment.

Bonds, too, carry risks such as credit risk, interest rate risk, and liquidity risk. The point is not to avoid risk completely. The point is to understand the risk and choose what fits the goal, timeline, and comfort level.

For Rohit, this changed the question from “Which investment has no risk?” to “Which risk makes sense for this goal?”

From saving money to planning money Rohit did not stop putting money in the bank. Liquidity remains important for every family. What changed was his habit of treating the bank account as the final home for all surplus income.

Some money stayed liquid for emergencies. Some moved toward long-term growth. Some was assigned to fixed-income options, including listed corporate bonds, for medium-term goals.

For the first time, his money had a map.

That map did not remove all the worries. Education was still expensive, retirement still needed discipline, and family responsibilities remained. But Rohit was no longer depending only on salary and savings. He was giving every rupee a clearer purpose.

The lesson for salaried India Rohit’s story reflects a quiet problem in many Indian homes. We work hard, save sincerely, delay our own wishes, and try to protect our families. Yet we often forget to ask whether our money is working as hard as we are.

A salary supports today’s lifestyle. Savings protect the present. Investments prepare the future.

Your salary may rise year after year, but unless your money is given direction, it may stay exactly where it was.