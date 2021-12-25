ITR filing: List of important documents required to file your income tax return for FY21

The last date to file your income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) is December 31 and if you fail to do so you will have to pay a penalty of up to ₹5,000.

The deadline to file the tax returns has already been extended several times over the course of the past year due to technical glitches on the new income tax portal and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hope you know that ITR is an important document for any loan processing. So, why delay? File your ITR today! Due date for filing Income Tax Return for AY 2021-22 is 31st December, 2021,” the income tax department said in a tweet.

Here is a list of documents you will need to file your ITR:

1. Form 16: Form 16 is a key document issued by an employer to its employee as an acknowledgement that tax has been deducted from the employee' salary and deposited with the income tax department. The document also has the details of the salary paid to the employee.

2. Interest income certificates: The interest income certificate gives you the details regarding the amount of interest you have received in a financial year for your fixed deposits (FDs) and saving accounts. It can be downloaded through net banking at the end of the financial year.

3. Investment proofs for tax saving: Investment proofs include the receipt for premium paid towards life insurance schemes, receipt of medical insurance, the receipt for investment in Public Provident Fund (PPF), 5-year FD receipts, mutual funds investment (ELSS) etc. It can be submitted directly to the I-T department for claiming tax deductions.

4. Form 26AS: Known as the annual consolidated statement, Form 26AS is an important document that contains all tax-related information of the taxpayer including TDS (tax deduction at source), advance tax, etc. The document can simply be downloaded from the new I-T portal.

Apart from these documents, an individual will also need their salary slips, PAN card and Aadhaar card while filing the income tax returns.

