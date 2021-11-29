Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Jack Dorsey to step down as Twitter CEO
business

Jack Dorsey to step down as Twitter CEO

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., is stepping down, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey(REUTERS)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Bloomberg | Byhindustantimes.com

Dorsey, 45, is also the head of payments company Square Inc. and has been taking an increasing interest in cryptocurrencies recently.

CNBC reported the news earlier Monday, without providing any other details. Twitter couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Twitter shares jumped 3.8% at 9:47 a.m. in New York.

Topics
jack dorsey
