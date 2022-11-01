Jamshed J Irani, known as ‘Steel Man of India’ dies at 86

Dr Jamshed J Irani, also known as the Steel Man of India, passed away at the age of 86 in Jamshedpur Monday night.



“We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr. Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the Steel Man of India. Tata Steel family offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones”, Tata Steel tweeted on its official handle.



A Padma Bhushan awardee, Dr Irani had served as the director of several Tata Group companies, in a career spanning over four decades. As the country mourns his demise, here's what you need to know about him.



1. Dr Jamshed J Irani was born on June 2, 1936 in Nagpur. He obtained his BSc degree from the city's Science College in 1956 and later completed his MSc in Geology from the Nagpur University in 1958.



2. Later, Irani went to the University of Sheffield in UK as a JN Tata scholar where he obtained a masters degree in metallurgy in 1960 and later a PhD in 1963.



3. Dr Irani began his professional career with the British Iron and Steel Research Association in 1962. He returned to India to join the Tata Iron and Steel Company (now known as Tata Steel) in 1968 as the assistant to the director-in-charge of research and development.

4. Dr Irani became the general superintendent in 1978, general manager in 1979 and President of Tata Steel in 1985. He later became joint managing director in 1988 and managing director in 1992 before retiring in 2001.

5. Dr Jamshed J Irani joined the Board of Tata Steel and also served as non-executive director from 2001 for a decade. He also served as a director of several Tata Group companies which include Tata Motors and Tata Teleservices.

6. Dr Irani also served as the national president of the Confederation of Indian Industry for 1992-93. He was conferred with several awards including the Padma Bhushan in 2007 for his contribution to industry.

7. Dr Irani is survived by his wife Daisy Irani and his three children, Zubin, Niloufer, and Tanaaz.



(With PTI inputs)