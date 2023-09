Janmashtami 2023: Bank holiday on September 6 or 7? Check for your city

On the occasion of Janmashtami, banks in some parts of the country will observe holiday on September 6, and others, a day later, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list. Therefore, banks in some states will be closed on Wednesday, while others will be non-functional on Thursday.

States where branches are closed on September 6



State RBI Regional Office Odisha Bhubaneswar Tamil Nadu Chennai Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad Bihar Patna

States where branches are closed on September 7

State RBI Regional Office Gujarat Ahmedabad Chandigarh (UT) Chandigarh Uttarakhand Dehradun Sikkim Gangtok Telangana Hyderabad Rajasthan Jaipur Jammu and Kashmir (UT) Jammu, Srinagar Uttar Pradesh Kanpur, Lucknow Chhattisgarh Raipur Jharkhand Ranchi Meghalaya Shillong Himachal Pradesh Shimla

Other bank holidays in September

Bank holidays will be observed on the following dates as well; branches will be non-operational on account of festivals, the G20 Summit, and second/fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

September 3: Sunday

September 8: G20 Summit (New Delhi)

September 9: Second Saturday

September 10: Sunday

September 17: Sunday

September 18: Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chaturthi (Bengaluru, Hyderabad)

September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

September 20: Day 2 of Ganesh Chaturthi/Nuakhai (Bhubaneswar, Panaji)

September 22: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (Kochi, Srinagar)

September 23: Maharaja Hari Singh birth anniversary (Jammu, Srinagar); Fourth Saturday

September 24: Sunday

September 25: Janmostav of Srimanata Sankardeva (Guwahati)

September 27: Milad-i-Sharif (Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

September 28: Eid-e-Milad (Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi)

September 29: Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Gangtok, Jammu, Srinagar)

