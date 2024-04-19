Jio Financial Services Q4 Results: Shares in focus ahead of Q4 earnings today

Live

Jio Financial Services Q4 Results: Following the much-awaited Q4FY24 results of the company, a presentation to analysts will be held.

Jio Financial Services Q4 Results: The company witnessed a drop in its financial performance in the second quarter following demerger.

Jio Financial Service Q4 Results: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, speaks.

Jio Financial Services Q4 Results: The quarter4 results for Jio Financial Services Limited are set to be announced today. The stock closed trade 5% higher at ₹378.4 apiece on the NSE on April 18 ahead of the March quarter results. Following the much-awaited Q4FY24 results of the company, a presentation to analysts will be held. Jio Financial Services Limited was demerged from the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited last year. It made its debut on the exchanges in August 2023....Read More

The company witnessed a drop in its financial performance in the second quarter following demerger and reported a 56% sequential drop to ₹294 crore in its consolidated net profit for the December 2023 quarter while the revenue dropped as much as 32% from the previous quarter.