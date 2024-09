Jio users in Mumbai are facing network issues today many users couldn’t use social media platforms. Down Detector showed more than 10,000 reports of network error by Jio users. Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Several users also complained on social media platform. On X (formerly Twitter), users complained that both Jio SIM and Jio Fiber users are facing some network issue.

One social media user commented, “Dear@JioCare@reliancejio major service outage seen in Mumbai and possibly other regions. What is happening? Even Jio app not working. And no word from you social media. #Jioserviceworst #jiodown #jionetworkdown please clarify.”

Another enquired, "Jio users across India facing massive network outage. Is anyone else experiencing this?"

While a third wrote, “Real-time problem and outages for Jio. Is the network down? Mobile internet not working?”