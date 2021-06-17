Jiofiber post-paid service to begin from today

Telecom major Reliance Jio will start its Jiofiber post-paid broadband service from Thursday, news agency PTI reported. As part of the initial rollout, the company won't be charging installation fee on new connections, it further reported.

Customers applying for Jiofiber post-paid connection will have to choose either six-month or 12-month plan starting at a price of ₹399 per month. This is the lowest plan in the industry. The company's plans go up till ₹8,499 per month.

"In case customers want to subscribe for a higher plan which has over-the-top services for entertainment then the customer will have to pay a ₹1,000 refundable security deposit," PTI quoted a company's official as saying.

A 4K Set Top Box at no extra cost for OTT apps will be available. But subscribers will have to pay ₹1,000 as a refundable security deposit. Up to 15 paid OTT apps on ₹999 and above plan, all leading OTTs including regional apps such as DisneyHotstar , Amazon Prime, Zee5, SonyLiv, SunNxt and HoiChoi.

At ₹399, Jiofiber offers 30mbps speed and unlimited data along with a landline connection with unlimited calling minutes. The ₹699 plan also comes with unlimited data and landline, but it offers 100mbps speed. This plan also does not include any additional benefits like OTT subscriptions.

The ₹999 plan includes basic benefits like unlimited data and calls and it offers 150mbps speed, 14 apps and services subscription worth ₹1,000. Based on the requirement of a higher internet speed, the users can also choose from ₹1,499 or ₹2,499 plans, which offers 300mbps and 500mbps speeds respectively along with unlimited data and local/STD calling minutes to any phone number, the company said. Both also include 15 apps and services worth ₹1,500.

In the 1Gbps plans, Jiofiber has two plans that cost ₹3,999 and ₹8,499 respectively, which offer 1Gbps speed, but, the difference between the two plans are in terms of unlimited data cap which is 3300GB for the ₹3,999 plan and 6600GB for the 8,499 plan respectively.

Reliance Jio claims to provide symmetric internet speeds with equal upload and download speed. It hasn't mentioned any separate plans exclusively for postpaid users yet.

Last week, Reliance introduced five new plans with 'no daily limit' prepaid mobility offerings. The plans listed on the company's website start from ₹127 for 15-days-validity, offering 12 GB of uncapped daily data.