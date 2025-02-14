JioHotstar launch: Here's what happens to your existing JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar subscription

JioHotstar launch: Reliance's JioStar has launched JioHotstar, its new streaming platform which was formed by merging JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, February 14, 2025. The platform features original domestic as well as international content from the likes of Disney, NBCUniversal's Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO and Paramount.(hotstar.com)

What happens to already existing JioCinema subscription plans?

The streaming giant has detailed what happens to existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers.

Also Read: Indian companies to give 6-15% salary hikes this year, can go up to 40% for niche skills: Report

Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will experience no disruption while they switch to the new platform, an Economic Times report quoted Kevin Vaz, CEO-entertainment at JioStar as saying.

JioCinema users on the other hand, will be automatically upgraded to premium access.

“Our pricing remains familiar—for example, ₹149 for mobile subscriptions for a quarter and ₹499 a quarter for the ad-free experience,” the report quoted Vaz as saying.

JioHotstar offers free access to most of the content for a limited number of hours each month, with the exception of Hollywood films.

Also Read: Bengaluru CEO who lost ₹2 crore, was paralysed, gets Nikhil Kamath’s backing: ‘They called me Elon Musk’

“The idea is to allow every consumer to sample our content extensively,” the report quoted Kiran Mani, chief executive officer-digital at JioStar as saying. “We want users to experience a full journey, whether it’s a cricket match or a popular TV series.”

JioHotstar will also aggregate content from NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros, Discovery, HBO, and Paramount, which makes it a streaming service offering an extremely diverse range of global entertainment content.

The streaming platform will also introduce Sparks, which is a new initiative to highlight India’s biggest digital creators.

Also Read: 'Joke of .gov site': Elon Musk-led DOGE's site is insecure, made from public database that anyone can edit

Apart from all of this, JioHotstar will also continue hosting premier cricket tournaments, which includes the IPL, WPL, and ICC events, alongside other major sporting events like the Premier League, Wimbledon, Pro Kabaddi, and ISL.