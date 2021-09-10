Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / JioPhone Next rollout deferred, set to launch in time for Diwali
business

JioPhone Next rollout deferred, set to launch in time for Diwali

The company, however, said that Jio and Google made considerable progress towards launching the JioPhone Next.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 11:45 AM IST
The JioPhone Next is aimed at customers who are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone in order to upgrade from 2G to 4G connectivity.(REUTERS)

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio on Friday announced that it has deferred the roll-out of JioPhone Next, the low-priced smartphone developed in partnership with Google, to Diwali. The JioPhone was scheduled to launch on September 10. “Both companies have begun testing the JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season,” Reliance Jio said in a statement. The company said that the delay will help the company address the ‘industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages’.

The company, however, said that Jio and Google made considerable progress towards launching the JioPhone Next. It said that testing of the JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement has begun and efforts are being made to roll it out before Diwali.

Reliance Industries Ltd chairperson Mukesh Ambani made the announcement regarding its release during the company’s 44th Annual General Meeting in June. The JioPhone Next is aimed at customers who are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone in order to upgrade from 2G to 4G connectivity. The company has not revealed the price of the phone but it is expected to be packed with features like a voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, and smart camera with augmented reality filter.

RELATED STORIES

Mukesh Ambani during Reliance’s annual shareholder meeting said that the collaboration with Google will lead to the creation of a ‘breakthrough’ product in June. “This is a testimony of a global technology giant and national technology champion working together to make truly a breakthrough product that can be first introduced in India and then taken to the rest of the world,” Ambani said

Google CEO Sundar Pichai during Reliance’s 44th AGM in June said that JioPhone Next is a step towards making technology more affordable to Indians and said that the collaboration is a testament to Google’s vision of bringing affordable access to information for Indians in their own language and to build new products and services for India’s unique needs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jiophone
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Sep 10, 2021

Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan interest rate to 6.5%

Planning to close your credit card. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

SC defers SEBI appeal in PNB housing finance case
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP