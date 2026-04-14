Jiraaf launches bond research reports to make retail bond investing clearer

For many first-time investors, a bond can look simple on the surface. You see a return of 11% or 12%, compare it with a fixed deposit, and feel tempted to go ahead. After all, if the return is higher, it must be a better deal. Right?

Jiraaf has become the first OBPP platform in India to launch bond research reports for retail investors.

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Not always.

In bond investing, the return number tells only one part of the story. What matters just as much is the level of risk behind that return. And for most retail investors in India, that has long been the missing piece.

That is where Jiraaf’s latest move becomes important. Jiraaf has become the first OBPP platform in India to launch bond research reports for retail investors. These reports are prepared by SEBI-registered research analysts and are meant to help investors understand not just what a bond is offering, but whether that offer actually makes sense.

In simple words, the reports help answer a basic but important question: Is this bond worth investing in at the given rate of return?

Why this matters now

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{{^usCountry}} India’s bond market is becoming more accessible to retail investors. More people can now browse bond options online and consider them as part of their savings and investment plan. But access alone does not solve the real problem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India’s bond market is becoming more accessible to retail investors. More people can now browse bond options online and consider them as part of their savings and investment plan. But access alone does not solve the real problem. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The bigger challenge is understanding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bigger challenge is understanding. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Most individual investors do not have the tools to judge whether a bond is fairly priced, whether the return is attractive for its risk, or whether another bond in the same category may actually offer better value. As a result, many may end up choosing bonds based only on the return shown on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most individual investors do not have the tools to judge whether a bond is fairly priced, whether the return is attractive for its risk, or whether another bond in the same category may actually offer better value. As a result, many may end up choosing bonds based only on the return shown on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That can be misleading. Understanding investment-grade bonds universe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That can be misleading. Understanding investment-grade bonds universe {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A simple way to understand this is through credit ratings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A simple way to understand this is through credit ratings. {{/usCountry}}

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Investment-grade bonds usually fall in the range of AAA to BBB. AAA-rated bonds are considered the safest within this category, while BBB-rated bonds are at the lower end of the investment-grade spectrum and carry relatively higher risk. Because the risk is different, the expected return is also different.

Across investment-grade bonds, returns can broadly range from 8% to 14% per annum. Safer bonds are usually expected to offer lower returns. Riskier bonds, even within investment-grade, are expected to offer higher returns to compensate investors for taking on that extra risk.

This is where bond research becomes especially useful.

When a bond may be offering the wrong return for its risk

Let us take a simple example.

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If a BBB-rated bond is among the riskiest in the investment-grade category, it should ideally fall in the higher-return bracket, say, 13% to 14%.

But suppose the same BBB-rated bond is being offered at only 11-12%.

At first glance, that may still look attractive to a retail investor. The return is higher than many traditional savings products. But in reality, the bond may not be rewarding the investor enough for the level of risk involved.

In other words, it may be mispriced.

This is the kind of gap most retail investors have struggled with for years. They may know the bond’s return and rating, but not whether the two actually match well. Without deeper analysis, it is hard to know whether a bond is fairly valued or warrants caution.

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This is where research reports can change the game

Jiraaf’s research analyst reports are designed to bridge exactly this gap.

Instead of leaving investors to judge a bond only by its return, the reports help them understand the full picture. They explain the bond issue in greater detail and help investors evaluate whether subscribing to it at the stated IRR makes sense.

That is a big shift.

Until now, retail bond investors often lacked easy access to this kind of issue-level understanding. Institutional investors had research teams, analysts, and market expertise to assess whether a bond was priced correctly. Retail investors usually did not.

By bringing SEBI-registered research to individuals, Jiraaf is helping make this market more balanced and transparent.

What exactly does a bond research report do?

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A bond research report helps investors study a specific bond issue, rather than just the company behind it.

That distinction matters because a company can have multiple bonds in the market, each with different terms, maturities, payout structures, and risk levels. Two bonds from the same issuer may not be equally attractive.

A research report helps investors understand details such as the bond’s risk profile, its return relative to similar bonds, and whether it appears reasonably priced. Most importantly, it helps them decide whether the return being offered is enough for the kind of risk they are taking.

Why retail investors need this support

India’s retail bond market has grown faster in access than in understanding. Investors today can compare bond returns online, look at ratings, and browse different issuers. But knowing how to interpret that information is a different matter.

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A person may see two bonds side by side and choose the one with the higher return, assuming it is the better opportunity. But if that bond carries meaningfully higher risk and still isn’t adequately compensated for it, the decision may not be as smart as it appears.

This is exactly the kind of mistake research can help prevent.

It gives investors a clearer way to judge value, not just return.

A more informed way to build a bond portfolio

These research reports can also help investors think more carefully about how they build their bond portfolio.

Instead of putting money into bonds based only on familiarity or headline return, they can compare issues more thoughtfully. They can understand which bonds appear stronger for the return being offered and which ones may deserve more caution. Over time, this can lead to better diversification and informed fixed-income investing.

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For an investor who wants fixed income without taking blind risks, that kind of insight can make a real difference.

A meaningful step for India’s bond market

Jiraaf’s launch is not just a platform update. It reflects an important shift in the way retail bond investing is evolving in India.

The first phase of growth in this market was about access, giving ordinary investors the ability to participate. The next phase is about helping them participate intelligently.

That is where research matters.

By launching bond research reports prepared by SEBI-registered Research Analysts, Jiraaf is providing retail investors with a better way to assess whether a bond issue is truly worth subscribing to at the offered IRR. And in a market where mis-pricing is not always obvious to the naked eye, that kind of clarity can be invaluable.

For India’s growing base of bond investors, this could be an important step toward more confident, informed, and transparent investing.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint’s promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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