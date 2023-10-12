JTL Industries ‘multibagger stock’ at lifetime high post Q2FY24. What is it?

Shares of JTL Industries Limited are among the ‘multibagger stocks’ that the Indian stock market has seen in recent years. On Tuesday, the steel pipe maker declared its numbers for the second quarter (Q2) of the ongoing fiscal (2023-24) and shortly after, the company's shares reached a life-time high.

What is a ‘multibagger stock’?

JTL Industries Limited (Image courtesy: LinkedIn)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Such a stock gives a return that is several times the latter's cost and, therefore, is called a ‘multibagger.’ If a stock doubles its price, it will be called a ‘two-bagger’ while one that fetches 10 times the original value of its price, is called a ‘10-bagger.’

As per Economic Times, these stocks are great investment options as these are 'undervalued' and have ‘strong fundamentals.’

JTL Industries share price history

As per HT's sister website Mint, this JTL' small-cap stock traded ex-bonus for finding eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in a ratio of 1:1. This means that each eligible shareholder was awarded a bonus point for every one share they held on the bonus share record date.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, this small-cap stock can be traded on both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). It split into five shares with a face value of ₹2 per share. Its current market cap is ₹4019 crore and a current trade volume of around ₹14.89 lakh on NSE.

JTL Industries Q2 results 2023

The company reported a total income of around ₹505 crore, as against ₹367 crore same time last year, a year-on-year (YoY) rise of 37%.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail