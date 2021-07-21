Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jubilant reports 69.06 crore profit in first quarter

The company, which also operates Hong’s Kitchen and Ekdum! chain of restaurants, recorded a net loss of ₹74.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.
By Suneera Tandon, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to 893.18 crore in the three months ended June 30 from 388.41 crore a year earlier.(Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. (JFL), the operator of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India, swung to a consolidated net profit of 69.06 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year (Q1FY22), from a year-ago loss, thanks to a sharp increase in revenue.

The company, which also operates Hong’s Kitchen and Ekdum! chain of restaurants, recorded a net loss of 74.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to 893.18 crore in the three months ended June 30 from 388.41 crore a year earlier. This was helped by growth in Domino’s delivery channel, which offset the impact of Covid-related curbs on dining-in and takeaway channels during the quarter.

(The promoters of HT Media Ltd and Jubilant Foodworks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.)

