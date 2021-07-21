Jubilant reports 69.06 crore profit in first quarter

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. (JFL), the operator of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India, swung to a consolidated net profit of ₹69.06 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year (Q1FY22), from a year-ago loss, thanks to a sharp increase in revenue.

The company, which also operates Hong’s Kitchen and Ekdum! chain of restaurants, recorded a net loss of ₹74.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹893.18 crore in the three months ended June 30 from ₹388.41 crore a year earlier. This was helped by growth in Domino’s delivery channel, which offset the impact of Covid-related curbs on dining-in and takeaway channels during the quarter.

(The promoters of HT Media Ltd and Jubilant Foodworks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.)