Just 3 states accounted for 30% of all auto sales in India before GST 2.0 took effect

Just three states accounted for 30% of all auto sales in India in July-September 2025, underscoring the demand trends in these geographies even before GST 2.0 reduced prices of scooters to SUVs. File photo of Maruti Suzuki cars inside a showroom. (HT)

A total of 10.39 lakh cars and 55.62 lakh two-wheelers were sold in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Tuesday (18 November 2025).

Among the states, Maharashtra clocked the highest car sales with 1.32 lakh units, or 12.7% of all cars sold during the quarter. Uttar Pradesh accounted for the most number of two-wheelers sold—6.93 lakh units equivalent to 12.5% of total sales, according to SIAM data.

What was notable, however, was vehicular demand in Gujarat—the state ranked consistently among the Top 3 markets, irrespective of the number of wheels. The state accounted for 8.5% of all cars, 8.0% of all two-wheelers, 9.8% of all three-wheelers, and 9.4% of all commercial vehicles sold during Q2 FY26.