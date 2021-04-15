K Madhavan named president of Disney, Star India

The Walt Disney Company India and Star India on Wednesday announced K Madhavan as its president of both the firms. Rebecca Campbell, chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer businesses at Walt Disney, made the announcement and said that K Madhavan will drive the strategy and growth of the group in India.

Madhavan will be responsible for vast Disney, Star and Hotstar businesses and operations which covers entertainment, sports, regional channels and will also be responsible for its direct-to-consumer businesses. Madhavan since 2019 was the country manager for Star and Disney in India and was responsible for overseeing the television and studios business.

“A skilled leader with an extensive background in media, KM has taken our vast Star networks and local content production businesses to new heights despite continued industry evolution and significant challenges due to the pandemic,” Campbell said. Campbell highlighted Madhavan’s new role will focus on channel distribution and advertising sales as well as steer local content production business of Walt Disney Company India and Star India which produces 18,000 hours of original content across fiction, non-fiction, sports, and movies in eight languages.

Madhavan after assuming his new role said, “I am very proud to have the opportunity to lead the incredibly talented and passionate team we have in India, and to further build upon our strong portfolio of channels and high-quality programming that is a favorite with viewers across the region.”

“We have an exciting journey ahead of us. I am committed to continuing to move our business forward,working more closely together with colleagues across Disney to enhance our global and regional offerings,” he further added.

Madhavan joined Star India in 2009 as its head of operations of South India. Madhavan played a huge role in Asianet's growth when he served as their managing director and chief executive during 2000-08.

Madhavan before his media career was in the banking and corporate finance sector. He also serves the president of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation and is also the chairman of the National Committee of Media and Entertainment at the industry lobby CII.