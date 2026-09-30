Ken Griffin’s $3 billion Carnegie Mellon gift: Why is Citadel CEO building a Miami campus?

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has committed $3 billion to Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). The donation was announced on Wednesday and includes $2 billion specifically to create a new CMU campus in Miami.

Ken Griffin announces a $3 billion gift to Carnegie Mellon for a new Miami campus. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)

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The $3 billion donation is being described as the biggest individual gift ever made to a higher education institution. Carnegie Mellon called the contribution “historic” in a statement. The previous record was $2 billion. Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife Penny gave that amount to Oregon Health & Science University in August 2025, according to CNBC.

Why is Ken Griffin building a Miami campus?

Griffin is one of the world’s richest people. Bloomberg estimates his wealth at $57.5 billion. He will also join Carnegie Mellon’s board of trustees. The Miami campus is a major reason behind the huge donation. Griffin said bringing Carnegie Mellon to Miami would put the city at the centre of scientific and human-focused progress while expanding the university’s global reach.

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{{^usCountry}} Griffin said the new campus will focus on creating talent and knowledge that can help Miami and the wider US economy. He said CMU Miami is expected to help launch new businesses, contribute to Miami’s economy and community, and support the country’s prosperity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Griffin said the new campus will focus on creating talent and knowledge that can help Miami and the wider US economy. He said CMU Miami is expected to help launch new businesses, contribute to Miami’s economy and community, and support the country’s prosperity. {{/usCountry}}

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Why did Griffin move Citadel to Miami?

Griffin’s move is closely linked to his strong support for Miami. He moved Citadel’s headquarters from Chicago to Miami in 2022 and has since become a vocal supporter of the Florida city. Griffin has praised Florida for its business environment, low taxes and quality of life. He said in 2022 that Florida was a state that was “prospering” and that he enjoyed being in an environment where people were optimistic about the future.

How much has Ken Griffin donated before?

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The Carnegie Mellon donation is also much larger than Griffin’s previous university gifts. His biggest earlier donation was $300 million to Harvard University in 2023, his alma mater. He had also donated $125 million to the University of Chicago in 2017. At that time, Citadel was still headquartered in Chicago.

Griffin has increased his philanthropic activity in South Florida since moving Citadel to Miami. Over the past four years, he has donated $50 million each to the University of Miami’s cancer centre, Baptist Health Foundation’s neuroscience institute and Success Academy.

Where will the Carnegie Mellon campus be?

The Success Academy donation was aimed at helping the charter school network expand to Miami. This adds to Griffin’s wider efforts to support education and institutions in South Florida. The new Carnegie Mellon campus will be built in Wynwood, Miami. The campus will cover 35 acres in the neighbourhood, which is known for its art scene.

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Construction of CMU Miami is expected to begin in 2027. Carnegie Mellon expects to start enrolling students in 2028. The campus is expected to eventually support more than 3,500 students. This means the Miami project is planned as a major long-term expansion of Carnegie Mellon’s presence.

What will students study at CMU Miami?

The new campus will take a different approach to academics. Instead of organising its programmes mainly around traditional academic majors, the university plans to focus on major societal challenges.

Issues such as climate resilience and national security will be central to the academic programme. The university outlined this approach in its release about the new Miami campus. Griffin has also been openly critical of the leadership and direction of some elite US universities. His comments have included criticism of his own alma mater, Harvard.

Why did Griffin pause Harvard donations?

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In 2024, Griffin said he had paused donations to Harvard. He told CNBC’s Leslie Picker that the decision was linked to the university’s response to antisemitism on campus.

Griffin has also questioned what elite universities should focus on when educating students. He has argued that universities should prepare students to become future political, business and other national leaders rather than focusing heavily on ideological debates.

His Carnegie Mellon investment therefore combines his support for Miami with his broader views about higher education. The planned campus is designed around areas such as science, technology, climate resilience and national security, while also aiming to contribute to Miami’s economy.

The central reason for the Miami campus is Griffin’s belief that bringing Carnegie Mellon to the city can create talent, new businesses and economic activity. He has also repeatedly promoted Miami and Florida since moving Citadel’s headquarters there in 2022.