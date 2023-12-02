close_game
close_game
News / Business / Kross Ltd to raise 500 crore through IPO. Full details

Kross Ltd to raise 500 crore through IPO. Full details

ByHT News Desk
Dec 02, 2023 07:46 PM IST

Here's what all you need to know about Kross' IPO worth ₹500 crore.

Kross Ltd IPO: Kross Limited, a specialist in manufacturing forging components for top Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs), have filed its preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise 500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

Founded in 1991, Kross is based in Jamshedpur.
Founded in 1991, Kross is based in Jamshedpur.

The first published issue of the company consists of a fresh issue of shares worth 250 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to 250 crore by promoters.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The OFS portion consists of equity shares of up to 168 crore by the company's chairman and managing director Sudhir Rai and 82 crore by director Anita Rai. The company may also reportedly undertake a pre-IPO placement of its securities worth up to 50 crore.

Here's what you need to know more about Kross IPO:

What is Kross Limited?

Founded in 1991, Kross is a Jamshedpur-based company which manufactures forging components for top Original Equipment Manufacturers or OEMs.

The company is a diversified player focused on manufacturing and supply of trailer axle and suspension assembly and a wide range of forged and precision machined high-performance safety critical parts for medium and heavy commercial vehicles and farm equipment segments.

Who are its clients?

Kross Limited counts Ashok Leyland and Tata International DLT Private Limited among its key clients.

How much is Kross' revenue?

As per the company's financial details of 2023-'24, Kross Limited's revenue from operations was 489 crore with a Profit After Tax (PAT) of 31 crore.

Why Kross wants to raise through IPO?

The Jamshedpur-based company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue for the purchase of machinery and equipment, payment of debt, and funding the working capital requirements of the company.

It also proposed to use a portion for its general corporate purposes.

(Inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out