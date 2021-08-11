Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment likely today: How to check application status

The allotment status of Krishna Diagnostics’ initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised on Wednesday. The ₹1213-crore IPO, which was open for subscription from August 4-6, was subscribed more than 64 times, garnering nearly 46 crore bids for over 71 lakh shares for which bids were invited. The IPO comprised fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹400 crore, as well as an offer for sale of up to 85,25,520 equity stocks by the firm’s existing shareholders.

The bidders, who applied for shares, can check the allotment status in two ways: on the website of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), or by accessing the official registrar’s website. KFinTech Private Limited is the official registrar for the Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO. Here’s how to do it:

Checking allotment status via BSE:

(1.) Visit the official BSE website bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

(2.) On the landing page, select “Equity” under “Issue Type”

(3.) Under “Issue Name,” select Krsnaa Diagnostics from the drop-down menu

(4.) Next, enter your application number and permanent account number (PAN)

(5.) Verify your identity by clicking on “I’m not a robot” and finally click on “Search”

(6.) You can see your Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO share allotment status on the screen

Checking allotment via official registrar:

(1.) Click on ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx to access KFinTech’s official website

(2.) Check Link 1-5 and select Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO from drop-down menu (the name will appear only after allotment has been finalised)

(3.) In the “Query by” option, select one from the three modes: application number, DPID and PAN

(4.) In “Application type,” select between “Non-ASBA” and “ASBA” and then enter application number

(5.) Enter the captcha code and hit “Submit,” the allotment status will be on your screen

About Krsnaa Diagnostics: The company provides a range of diagnostic services such as imaging, pathology/clinical laboratory and tele-radiology services to public and private hospitals, medical colleges, as well community health centres across the country.

As of June 2021, it has 1823 diagnostic centres offering both radiology and pathology services in 13 states.