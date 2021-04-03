Home / Business / Krsnaa plans 1,200-crore share sale
business

Krsnaa plans 1,200-crore share sale

According to the second person cited above, the IPO will be a mix of a primary share sale to raise money for the business and a secondary share sale by the investors of the company.
By Swaraj Singh Dhanjal , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 03:43 AM IST
The firm runs diagnostic centres across the country covering all tests under radiology and pathology.(PTI)

Krsnaa Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd has begun preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) that will see the Pune-based diagnostics chain raise as much as 1,200 crore, said three people close to the matter.

“The company started work on its IPO last month. They have appointed four investment banks—JM Financial, IIFL, DAM Capital and Equirus to work on the IPO,” said one of the three people cited above.

According to the second person cited above, the IPO will be a mix of a primary share sale to raise money for the business and a secondary share sale by the investors of the company.

“They are looking at raising around 1,000-1,200 crore. The company is likely to be valued at around 3,000 crore,” the person said. An email sent to Pallavi Jain, managing director, Krsnaa Diagnostics on Friday did not elicit a response.

The firm runs diagnostic centres across the country covering all tests under radiology and pathology. In November, Crisil revised its outlook on the long-term facilities of Krsnaa Diagnostics to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ while reaffirming the rating at ‘BBB’. “The revision in outlook reflects sharp improvement in KDPL’s business performance in fiscal 2021, despite challenges,” the rating agency said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RBI Deputy Guv Kanungo steps down

Taxpayers can now revise audit reports

Regulator closes 9-year-old cargo case against IATA

Corporate investments in debt Mutual Funds soars in Apr-Feb
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP