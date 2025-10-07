LG Electronics India IPO gets sold out on the first day of share sale

The initial public offering of LG Electronics India Ltd. was sold out on the first day itself, a rare feat for an IPO of its size in the world’s third largest stock market. LG India CFO Dongmyung Seo (left) and LG India MD Hong Ju Jeon during a press conference to announce the company's IPO in Mumbai on 1 October 2025. (Reuters)

Investors bid for 7,45,80,662 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer in the LG Electronics India IPO. That equates to a subscription of 1.05 times, according to data on the website of the National Stock Exchange. The IPO has raised ₹8,502.195 crore from 14,61,291 applications.

The demand was led by non-institutional investors, who picked up 2.31 times the number of shares reserved for them. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 49%, while those for retail investors and employees saw 82% and 1.9 times subscription, respectively. On Monday, LG India raised ₹3,474.90 crore from anchor investors.

“The offering is priced at a discount than initially expected, leaving some value on the table for investors,” Arun Kejriwal, founder of Mumbai-based advisory Kejriwal Research & Investment Services Pvt. Ltd., told Bloomberg. Consumption as a theme is getting much focus in India and that bodes well for LG.”

The demand for the LG Electronics India IPO—as well as for the Tata Capital IPO which is also open for subscription—is indicative of the depth of India’s stock market. It signals that Indian investors can absorb large IPOs in the face of global tariff shocks rankling the Indian economy.