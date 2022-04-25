Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIC IPO to open on May 4, close on May 9: Report

LIC IPO to open on May 4, close on May 9: Report(Reuters File Photo)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:12 PM IST
PTI |

The initial public offering of the country's largest insurer LIC will open on May 4 and close on May 9, sources said.

The IPO, through which the government will sell 3.5 per cent stake in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will fetch 21,000 crore to the exchequer.

The IPO values LIC at 6 lakh crore. 

