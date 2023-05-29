Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Bank holidays in June: Branches will not open on these 12 days. Check full list

Bank holidays in June: Branches will not open on these 12 days. Check full list

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 29, 2023 03:23 PM IST

Bank holidays in June: The holidays will be on account of festivals, as well as second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

In June, banks will not open for a total of 12 days, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list. These holidays will be on account of festivals, second/fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. It must be noted, however, that in case of a regional festival, branches in only that state will be non-functional on the festival day. Also, on non-working days too, online banking services, ATMs will continue to be available for use.

Also Read | Bank holidays in May: Branches will not open on these 12 days. Check full list

Here are bank holidays in June:

Representational Image(HT Photo)

June 4: Sunday

June 10: Second Saturday

June 11: Sunday

June 15 (Thursday): YMA Day, Raja Sankranti (Aizawl, Bhubaneswar)

June 18: Sunday

June 20 (Tuesday): Kang (Rathajatra)/Rath Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal)

June 24: Fourth Saturday

June 25: Sunday

June 26 (Monday): Kharchi Puja (Agartala)

June 28 (Wednesday): Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Zuha) (Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

June 29 (Thursday): Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Adha) (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar)

June 30 (Friday): Remna Ni/Id-ul-Zuha (Aizawl, Bhubaneswar)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rbi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP