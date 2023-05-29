Bank holidays in June: Branches will not open on these 12 days. Check full list
Bank holidays in June: The holidays will be on account of festivals, as well as second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.
In June, banks will not open for a total of 12 days, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list. These holidays will be on account of festivals, second/fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. It must be noted, however, that in case of a regional festival, branches in only that state will be non-functional on the festival day. Also, on non-working days too, online banking services, ATMs will continue to be available for use.
Here are bank holidays in June:
June 4: Sunday
June 10: Second Saturday
June 11: Sunday
June 15 (Thursday): YMA Day, Raja Sankranti (Aizawl, Bhubaneswar)
June 18: Sunday
June 20 (Tuesday): Kang (Rathajatra)/Rath Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal)
June 24: Fourth Saturday
June 25: Sunday
June 26 (Monday): Kharchi Puja (Agartala)
June 28 (Wednesday): Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Zuha) (Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)
June 29 (Thursday): Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Adha) (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar)
June 30 (Friday): Remna Ni/Id-ul-Zuha (Aizawl, Bhubaneswar)