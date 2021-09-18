Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
L&T infotech’s market cap crosses 1 l cr

In intraday trade, the stock gained 2% to hit a record high of ₹5,781 on BSE. At the end of the day’s trade, the scrip settled at ₹5,712.80, up 0.8% from its previous close.
By Ravindra Sonavane, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 01:33 AM IST
It is the fifth Indian IT firm and second L&T Group company to achieve the milestone.(Mint)

hares of Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd on Friday reached the 1 lakh crore market capitalization mark, with the company’s share rising over 60% year-to-date.

It is the fifth Indian IT firm and second L&T Group company to achieve the milestone. The largest engineering firm in India, Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s m-cap is at 2.39 lakh crore.

L&T Infotech offers services such as application data management, enterprise solutions and infrastructure management. BFSI.

Topics
larsen and toubro
