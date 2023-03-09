Maharashtra budget: Financial aid for girls, cash for farmers. Top points

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday presented the state budget based on the principle of ‘Panchamrut’ and dedicated to farmers, women, youth, employment and environment. Here are the big announcements made in the Maharashtra Budget 2023 so far1. The Maharashtra government has announced ₹6000 annual cash benefit to 1.15 crore farmers on the lines of PM Kisan Yojana. The state will bear the burden of ₹6900 crore a year for the scheme. 2. Farmers in 14 suicide-hit districts to get cash benefit of ₹1800 per year instead of grains distributed through PDS. 3. The e-pachnama will be conducted with the help of drone and satellite to assess the damage owing to natural calamities such as unseasonal rains and others. The state government has announced insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to fisherfolks.4. Fadnavis announced a fourth comprehensive women's policy. Under this scheme, girl child from BPL families to be given ₹75,000 till she attains the age of 18.5. 50 percent discount for women in State Transport travel across the state, Fadnavis announced. 6. The Maharashtra deputy CM announces Led-Ladki scheme under which grants will be given to yellow and orange ration card holders for education.7. 50 new hostels will be started for working women across the state. The deputy CM announced hike in anganwadi workers remuneration to ₹10k from ₹8,300. Anganwadi helpers to get ₹5500 from existing ₹4425 a month8. Mediclaim cover given to BPL families under Mahatma Phule Jivandayee Yojana has been increased to ₹5 lakh from ₹1.5 lakh. Also, a patient will be able to get free treatment up to ₹5 lakh for free under its Mahatma Phule Janarogya Yojana. Earlier, the cap for treatment was of ₹1.5 lakh.9. Modi Awas Yojana will be rolled out under which 10lakh affordable houses to be built in next three years by spending Rs12,000 crore. Three lakh of them will be built in 2023-24. A welfare board for autorickshaw and taxi drivers will be started in Maharashtra.10. The state government will develop a logistics hub at Nagpur on a plot admeasuring 1,000 acre.11. Of the 337-km Metro network planned in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 46km metro lines have already been operational. 50km lines to be operational this year.

