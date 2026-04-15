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Mahindra eyes South Africa expansion as China rivals gain ground

Mahindra's interest in setting up CKD operations at its facility near Durban follows Tata Motors PV's re-entry into the South African market.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 05:09 pm IST
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Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is at an advanced stage of assessing plans to upgrade its South African plant, according to people familiar with the matter, as India’s second-largest automaker looks to capitalise on rising demand for affordable vehicles.

The Mahindra Scorpio N. M&M, which opened its assembly plant in 2018, manufactures its Pik Up light trucks at the facility near Durban, South Africa.

The company has been working with the state-owned Industrial Development Corp. to assess the feasibility of setting up completely knocked-down, or CKD, production at its facility near the port city of Durban, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Mahindra already assembles semi-knocked down vehicles at the plant.

The growth in South Africa’s mid-market segment has lured Chinese and Indian rivals that have eaten into the market share of companies including Ford Motor Co. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Expanded local facilities may allow Mahindra to sidestep potential import tariffs being weighed by South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to spur domestic auto manufacturing—the largest component of the nation’s factory output.

Representatives for the Mumbai-based company and IDC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

India’s Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has also resumed selling cars in the country after a lengthy hiatus. Tata ships the cars from India.

 
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