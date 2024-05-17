 Mahindra & Mahindra share price jumps over 7% to record high after Q4 results - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mahindra & Mahindra share price jumps over 7% to record high after Q4 results

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2024 10:57 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price jumps over 7% to record high after Q4 results

Mahindra & Mahindra share price: The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose 7 per cent today as analysts remained bullish on the stock and raised the target price following the company's robust Q4 results. The company's shares jumped as much as 7.66% to a record high of 2,554.75 apiece on the BSE. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a net profit growth of 31.6% year-on-year (YoY) at 2,038.21 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 and the revenue from operations in Q4FY24 rose 11.24% to 25,108.97 crore from 22,571.37 crore, YoY.

Mahindra & Mahindra share price: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen on a car at a showroom in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
Mahindra & Mahindra share price: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen on a car at a showroom in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)

What brokerages said on Mahindra & Mahindra?

Nuvama Institutional Equities said that revenue visibility in the auto segment is robust backed by a large UV order book at 220,000 units and healthy launch pipeline in FY25. The brokerage retained its ‘Buy’ rating and raised M&M share price target to 2,760 per share from 2,380 earlier.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that M&M’s overall performance in Q4FY24 beat its estimates on all fronts. The brokerage raised EPS estimates by 6% and 11% for FY25 and FY26 and maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on M&M shares and raised the target price to 2,720 apiece.

Emkay Global Financial Services upgraded FY25E and FY26E EPS estimates by ~8% each and retained its ‘Add’ call and raised M&M stock price target to 2,550 apiece from 2,100 earlier.

Kotak Institutional Equities aldo retained ‘Add’ rating and raised M&M share price target to 2,550 apiece from 1,800 earlier.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Mahindra & Mahindra share price jumps over 7% to record high after Q4 results

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Friday, May 17, 2024
