 Sam Altman on 'insane, superjammed' return to OpenAI: 'World leaders texted me' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sam Altman on 'insane, superjammed' return to OpenAI: 'World leaders texted me'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 17, 2024 09:01 AM IST

Sam Altman said that he received 10 to 20 messages from presidents and prime ministers around the world when he was ousted from OpenAI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was briefly ousted from the company he co-founded before quickly returning to his position. Reflecting on the same, the CEO highlighted the four-day period surrounding his ousting from OpenAI and the unusual series of events that followed.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, speaks during The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference in Laguna Beach, California.(AFP)
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, speaks during The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference in Laguna Beach, California.(AFP)

Read more: OpenAI's Sam Altman says AI could take your jobs: 'I'm most worried about…'

Saying that the period was "insane, superjammed" during which he was in an “adrenaline-charged state”, he said that following his exit from the company, he received 10 to 20 messages from presidents and prime ministers around the world. This felt “very normal” and he responded to the messages without much thought, he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“It was just, like, weird”, he recounted saying that he did not sleep much, barely ate and had a hard time doing normal things.

Read more: OpenAI's Sam Altman on what surprises him about GPT-4o: ‘It is like AI from the movies’

After being reinstated as CEO, Sam Altman said that he had a moment of realisation when he stopped at a diner on the way to Napa. At the time, he ordered four entrées and two milkshakes as he realised that he hadn't eaten in days. The celebratory meal was “very satisfying”, he said.

"The odd part was realising that it should've been weird to have multiple world leaders texting me during this situation — but it wasn't," he said.

Read more: Ilya Sutskever is leaving OpenAI: 10 points on the man behind Sam Altman’s ouster

“My takeaway is human adaptability to almost anything is just, like, much more remarkably strong than we realise. And you can get used to anything as the new normal, good or bad, pretty fast”, he explained, adding, “I think it says something remarkable about humanity and good for us as we stare down at this, like, big transition.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Sam Altman on 'insane, superjammed' return to OpenAI: 'World leaders texted me'

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On