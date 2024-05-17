 Meet Prafulla Dhariwal: Pune boy praised by OpenAI’s Sam Altman for GPT-4o role - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Meet Prafulla Dhariwal: Pune boy praised by OpenAI’s Sam Altman for GPT-4o role

ByMallika Soni
May 17, 2024 10:24 AM IST

Prafulla Dhariwal has a Bachelor's in Computer Science (Mathematics) from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He joined OpenAI in May 2016.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman praised Prafulla Dhariwal, a research scientist at the company, and credited him for the creation of GPT-4o which could not have happened without the Pune boy's “vision, talent, conviction, and determination”. GPT-4o is a modified iteration of the ChatGPT-4 model, the backbone of the flagship product.

Prafulla Dhariwal
Prafulla Dhariwal

Read more: Sam Altman on 'insane, superjammed' return to OpenAI: 'World leaders texted me'

Talking about the launch, Prafulla Dhariwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “GPT-4o (o for “omni”) is the first model to come out of the omni team, OpenAI’s first natively fully multimodal model. This launch was a huge org-wide effort, but I’d like to give a shout out to a few of my awesome team members who made this magical model even possible!”

Read more: Sundar Pichai on OpenAI launching ChatGPT 4o one day prior to Google I/O 2024: ‘Does not matter’

Sam Altman added to Prafulla Dhariwal's post writing, “GPT-4o would not have happened without the vision, talent, conviction, and determination of @prafdhar over a long period of time. that (along with the work of many others) led to what I hope will turn out to be a revolution in how we use computers.”

Who is Prafulla Dhariwal?

Prafulla Dhariwal won the National Talent Search Scholarship from the Government of India in 2009 and also won the gold medal at the International Astronomy Olympiad in China. In 2012 and 2013, he won gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad and the International Physics Olympiad and was awarded the annual Abasaheb Naravane memorial prize in 2013.

Read more: OpenAI's Sam Altman on what surprises him about GPT-4o: ‘It is like AI from the movies’

At the time, he told Mid-Day newspaper, “In class XII I studied throughout the year and my special focus was on JEE preparations as I wanted to study in IIT. But now, I am more than happy that I have also been selected in MIT."

He went on to pursue Bachelor's in Computer Science (Mathematics) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and joined OpenAI in May 2016 as a research intern. He is one of the co-creators of GPT-3, DALL-E 2, Jukebox, and Glow.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / Meet Prafulla Dhariwal: Pune boy praised by OpenAI’s Sam Altman for GPT-4o role

New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
