 Mark Zuckerberg’s daughter thinks this is her father’s profession - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Mark Zuckerberg’s daughter thinks this is her father’s profession, not Facebook CEO

Mark Zuckerberg’s daughter thinks this is her father’s profession, not Facebook CEO

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 06:00 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg revealed in an interview that his daughter remains very confused about what he does.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's daughter did not what his profession was despite him being a household name. The tech boss revealed in an interview on the Morning Brew Daily that his daughter remains very confused about what he does. He said, “If you're like a kid — so, like, my daughters — it's kind of hard to wrap your head around like what Meta is, right? It's this very abstract app, right? You're like a young kid.”

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, is seen. (AFP)
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, is seen. (AFP)

So what does Mark Zuckerberg do as per his daughter?

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Amusingly, she thinks that Mark Zuckerberg is a cattle rancher. He shared, "So my daughter, for a while, just thought I was a cattle rancher."

Sharing what she said, Mark Zuckerberg shared, "She's like: 'All right, like Dad, that's clearly what you do. It's like Mark's Meats isn't ready for prime time yet, but you're really focused on it.'"

Read more: Why tech companies are laying off right now? Mark Zuckerberg's ‘Covid’ theory

This is because Mark Zuckerberg is passionate about his new hobby to produce top-quality meat and has been experimenting with unique feeding methods, he said. Although, he has often joked with his family about running "Mark's Meats" if he ever decides to step away from Meta, he said.

In the chat, Mark Zuckerberg also talked about why tech companies are laying off workers. This is because companies are changing how they work as they seek to be leaner and adapt to life after the Covid pandemic, he said.

"In terms of the layoffs and stuff like that, I actually think that was more due to companies trying to navigate Covid," he said, adding, “It was obviously really tough, we parted with a lot of talented people we cared about.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On