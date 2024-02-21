Mark Zuckerberg’s daughter thinks this is her father’s profession, not Facebook CEO

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's daughter did not what his profession was despite him being a household name. The tech boss revealed in an interview on the Morning Brew Daily that his daughter remains very confused about what he does. He said, “If you're like a kid — so, like, my daughters — it's kind of hard to wrap your head around like what Meta is, right? It's this very abstract app, right? You're like a young kid.” Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, is seen. (AFP)

So what does Mark Zuckerberg do as per his daughter?

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Amusingly, she thinks that Mark Zuckerberg is a cattle rancher. He shared, "So my daughter, for a while, just thought I was a cattle rancher."

Sharing what she said, Mark Zuckerberg shared, "She's like: 'All right, like Dad, that's clearly what you do. It's like Mark's Meats isn't ready for prime time yet, but you're really focused on it.'"

This is because Mark Zuckerberg is passionate about his new hobby to produce top-quality meat and has been experimenting with unique feeding methods, he said. Although, he has often joked with his family about running "Mark's Meats" if he ever decides to step away from Meta, he said.

In the chat, Mark Zuckerberg also talked about why tech companies are laying off workers. This is because companies are changing how they work as they seek to be leaner and adapt to life after the Covid pandemic, he said.

"In terms of the layoffs and stuff like that, I actually think that was more due to companies trying to navigate Covid," he said, adding, “It was obviously really tough, we parted with a lot of talented people we cared about.”