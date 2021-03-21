Market cap of 8 of top 10 valued companies tanks over 1.38 lakh crore

Eight of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of ₹1,38,976.88 crore in their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 933.84 points or 1.83 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hindustan Unilever Limited managed to close the week with gains in their market valuation.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries tanked ₹35,976.08 crore to ₹13,19,808.41 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation plunged ₹30,061.52 crore to reach ₹8,25,024.73 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline of ₹20,787.22 crore to ₹3,62,953.84 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank dipped ₹18,172.67 crore to reach ₹4,05,561.24 crore and that of Infosys tanked ₹12,460.17 crore to ₹5,73,104.03 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation eroded by ₹9,013.86 crore to ₹3,31,192.33 crore and that of HDFC declined ₹6,313.77 crore to ₹4,56,678.43 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance declined by ₹6,191.59 crore to ₹3,28,524.59 crore.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever added ₹25,294.91 crore to take its valuation to ₹5,43,560.03 crore and that of TCS rose by ₹2,348.9 crore to ₹11,33,111.91 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank and Bajaj Finance Limited in that order.

