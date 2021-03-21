Home / Business / Market cap of 8 of top 10 valued companies tanks over 1.38 lakh crore
Market cap of 8 of top 10 valued companies tanks over 1.38 lakh crore

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 933.84 points or 1.83 per cent.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The BSE building

Eight of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of 1,38,976.88 crore in their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit.

From the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hindustan Unilever Limited managed to close the week with gains in their market valuation.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries tanked 35,976.08 crore to 13,19,808.41 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation plunged 30,061.52 crore to reach 8,25,024.73 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline of 20,787.22 crore to 3,62,953.84 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank dipped 18,172.67 crore to reach 4,05,561.24 crore and that of Infosys tanked 12,460.17 crore to 5,73,104.03 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation eroded by 9,013.86 crore to 3,31,192.33 crore and that of HDFC declined 6,313.77 crore to 4,56,678.43 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance declined by 6,191.59 crore to 3,28,524.59 crore.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever added 25,294.91 crore to take its valuation to 5,43,560.03 crore and that of TCS rose by 2,348.9 crore to 11,33,111.91 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank and Bajaj Finance Limited in that order.

