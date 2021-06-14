Markets open in red: Sensex down 137 pt, Nifty below 15,800

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative on Monday, as investors closely monitor the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the reopening of the economy this week. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 137.49 points to 52,337 in the opening session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 38.60 points lower to 15,760.80.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 174.29 points or 0.33% up at its new closing high of 52,474.76. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 61.60 points or 0.39% to its lifetime peak of 15,799.35.

Investors say the key economic driver in the domestic market is India's inflation data for May. Last week, Sensex had peaked as many as 37.71 points or 0.71%, while Nifty, too, had touched a lifetime high of 52,641.53 points on Friday.

Sectoral trends show that NTPC, Kotak Bank, HDFC twins, and Bajaj Finance were among the top losers in the Sensex pack, while Infosys, Bajaj Auto, and Reliance were among the gainers.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹18.64 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data. Elsewhere in Asia, stocks in Tokyo were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed on Monday on account of a local holiday.

US equities finished mixed in the previous session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.45% higher at USD 73.02 per barrel.

(With inputs from agencies)