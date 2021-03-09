Market wrap: Nasdaq 100 rises overnight after a slump in technology stocks

Nasdaq 100 futures climbed Tuesday after an overnight slump in technology stocks and Asian shares erased losses as Chinese state-backed funds intervened to alleviate domestic declines. Treasury yields fell.

China’s CSI 300 equity gauge plunged more than 3% before bouncing back after state-related funds stepped in to ensure market stability. Nasdaq 100 contracts outperformed as US futures rallied. The tech gauge tumbled Monday and is now down 11% from a February record. The S&P 500 shed intraday gains as the retreat in high-valuation stocks offset a rise in financial and materials shares.

Elsewhere, the yen weakened beyond 109 per dollar for the first time since June. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped further below 1.6%, with investors watching upcoming auctions to assess the outlook. Asian credit markets slumped as more deals were scrapped on concerns about a spike in rates.

Investors are continuing to shift from costlier growth stocks, such as tech shares, into value and cyclical segments to tap the expected stimulus-fuelled recovery from the pandemic. At the same time, price pressures and rising long-term borrowing costs loom as threats for equities generally, after a prolonged period in which ultra-low rates helped lift markets.

“We do believe that at this point we will see gyrations just because the market is pricing in quite a lot of positive news,” said Jun Bei Liu, a portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners. Bond yields are only starting to normalize and the 10-year Treasury yield won’t climb to 2% quickly, she added.

Elsewhere, oil edged higher in Asian trading with the market turning its focus back to the robust outlook. Bitcoin breached the $54,000 level, hitting a two-week high on more signs of institutional interest.

