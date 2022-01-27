Markets close in red as Sensex plunges 581 points; Nifty down by 168 points
Markets close in red as Sensex plunges 581 points; Nifty down by 168 points.
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 03:45 PM IST
Markets close in red as Sensex plunges 581 points; Nifty down by 168 points
Close Story
Subscribe to our best newsletters
HT Daily Capsule: Dissecting day’s top stories with big questions, numbers and quizzes.
Subscribed to newsletter successfully
Thank you for subscribing to our Daily News Capsule newsletter.