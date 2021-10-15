Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Markets closed on Friday for Dussehra holiday
Markets closed on Friday for Dussehra holiday

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.97% higher at 18,338.55 on Thursday, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.94% at 61,305.95.
A file photo of the BSE as Sensex in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Reuters |

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, October 15, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Monday, October 18.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.33%, while the rupee settled at 75.26 to the dollar. 

