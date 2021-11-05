Markets closed on Friday for holiday

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, Nov. 5, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Monday, Nov. 8.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.49% higher at 17,916.8 in a special "muhurat" one-hour trading session on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.49% at 60,067.62.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.36% on Wednesday, while the rupee settled at 74.46 to the dollar.

