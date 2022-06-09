Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Markets end in green as Sensex rises by 428 points; Nifty up by 122 points

A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (File image)(REUTERS)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 03:39 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex on Thursday ended session at 55,320.28, up by over 427.79 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed session at 16,478.10 - up by 121.85 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the red at 54,514.17 points and slumped to a low of 54,507.41 points in the early morning trade. The Sensex turned positive in the late morning session rising to a high of 55,010.89 points.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday hiked policy repo rate by 50 basis points to tame inflation. This has dampened the investors' sentiments.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped 13 paise to hit its intra-day record low of 77.81 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows.

Topics
sensex nifty
